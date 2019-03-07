CB Saivion Smith asked back to Indy for medical recheck

Getty Images

While the cameras focus on drills, one of the biggest behind the scenes parts of the Scouting Combine are the medical examinations that players go through in Indianapolis.

Some of those examinations turn up issues that require a closer look and players are asked back to Indianapolis for a recheck in such cases. Former Alabama cornerback Saivion Smith has reportedly received such an invitation this year.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Smith was asked back for another look at the ankle injury he picked up in the SEC title game. Smith took part in all drills other than the 40-yard dash at the Combine and is expected to run the 40 at Alabama’s pro day, so it would not seem to be a serious issue.

Smith had 36 tackles, three interceptions and a forced fumble for the Crimson Tide last season. He’s likely to be a mid-round pick in April.