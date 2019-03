Getty Images

The Cowboys weren’t interested in Darian Thompson, at least at his previous price point.

Via Todd Archer of ESPN.com, the Cowboys brought back Thompson on a one-year deal, after declining to tender him as a restricted free agent.

Thompson would have cost $2.025 million under the tender, but will now make $720,000.

The Cowboys signed the former Giants third-rounder last year, when he was a member of the Cardinals practice squad.