Cowboys re-sign Justin March-Lillard

Getty Images

The Cowboys re-signed Justin March-Lillard to a one-year deal, Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News reports.

The team also re-signed safety Darian Thompson to a one-year deal earlier Thursday.

March-Lillard, 25, is a core special teams player. He played only eight snaps on defense but 190 on special teams in appearing in all 16 games last season.

He ranked fifth on the team in coverage tackles last season.

March-Lillard was an undrafted free agent in 2015, signing with the Chiefs out of Akron. He spent his rookie season on injured reserve.

March-Lillard started five games for the Chiefs in 2016 but again had an injury. He played for Dallas, Miami and Seattle in 2017.

He was scheduled to become a free agent next week.