D.K. Metcalf’s reported 1.6 percent body fat is not likely, not healthy

Ole Miss wide receiver D.K. Metcalf showed at the Scouting Combine that he’s an impressive physical specimen, but one measurement of Metcalf at the Combine has fitness experts scoffing.

That measurement is Metcalf’s body fat percentage, which was reported at 1.6 percent. Which is, frankly, ridiculous.

Joe DeFranco, a personal trainer and gym owner who has trained many NFL players for the Combine, said on his podcast that there is simply no way that Metcalf or anyone else could possibly have 1.6 percent body fat.

“No, it’s not possible,” DeFranco said. “It’s why I’m shocked that the NFL put it out there.”

DeFranco said the 1.6 percent body fat was a mistaken measurement, and a person with body fat that low would be in danger of dying of malnutrition.

“You need at least 3 percent body fat for your organs to function,” he said. “If somebody’s body fat percentage legitimately dips under 2 percent, that’s not an impressive physique. That’s a medical emergency. Get that person to the hospital ASAP before they die. It’s not something we’re looking at and going, ‘Wow, how impressive.’ That person needs their life to be saved.”

Jeff Cavaliere, a physical therapist who has also trained NFL players, said on his YouTube channel that he also believes the measurement was in error and that Metcalf would be at serious risk of injuries if he were anywhere close to a 1.6 percent body fat.

“Should we be happy that D.K. Metcalf is at 1.6 percent, if that was even true? The answer is no,” Cavaliere said. “Look at the injury risk. . . . You have an incredibly high risk of injury.”

Metcalf deserves plenty of credit for his 4.33-second 40-yard dash and 27 reps on the 225-pound bench press. Very few athletes have that combination of strength and speed. But while those numbers are impressive, that much-discussed 1.6 percent number is bogus.

10 responses to “D.K. Metcalf’s reported 1.6 percent body fat is not likely, not healthy

  1. All I know about % of body fat is what my doctor told me: ”you could lose a few pounds”….lol

  2. How about he focuses on football and not extreme body building? There’s a long list of The NFL washouts who “look like Tarzan plays like Jane” I hope Metcalf isn’t one of them.

  4. And for females once body fat drops below a notably higher threshold their business stops functioning correctly as well.

    Fat is not bad/unhealthy but too much fat of course is.

    Everything in moderation.

  5. NFL use the bod pod- which is pretty accurate…but can be off by just under 3%….bottom line the dude was shredded.

  6. I’f you’re 6’5, 240lbs and run a 4.33 40, I really don’t care about your body fat percentage. Excited to see how his career unfolds.

  7. Dude failed at all of his agility drills yet no one seems to talk about that. He ran slower times than Tom Brady when he was at the combine. All he’ll be able to do is run fly routes and screens

  8. But don’t forget he also finished 29th out of 32 receivers in the two agility drills, the shuttle and the cones. Staightline speed but bad agility?? Not so sure…

  9. Lot’s of extremely dumb people believed it too. You also have to be dumb to actually report it as if it was true. Actual BODYBUILDERS on massive amounts of gear aren’t even close to 1.6%, and he is no physique competitor or bodybuilder. Athletes need more fat for strength. Metcalf is around 8-10%, which btw is still super impressive.

  10. Can’t he just be made into an edge rusher? I mean I guess weight-wise he’d be undersized but I can’t see linemen dealing well with someone that fast and strong.

