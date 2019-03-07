Dolphins hope to trade Robert Quinn rather than release him

Getty Images

There’s been an expectation for some time that the Dolphins are going to part ways with defensive end Robert Quinn this offseason and the team is reportedly trying to get something in return before saying farewell.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported that the team is trying to trade Quinn. They acquired Quinn from the Rams for a fourth-round pick and a swap of sixth-round picks last year.

Quinn has a salary of just over $11.8 million in 2019 and is due a roster bonus of over $1.1 million on the third day of the new league year. The Dolphins won’t be on the hook for any of that if they release Quinn, which Rapoport adds is likely the plan if they are unable to find a team willing to send something back their way.

Quinn had 38 tackles, 6.5 sacks and two forced fumbles while starting all 16 games in Miami last year.