Dolphins release Ted Larsen, Andre Branch

Getty Images

There have been multiple reports suggesting that the Dolphins would release defensive end Andre Branch this offseason and the team finally made it happen on Thursday.

According to multiple reports, the Dolphins have officially pushed Branch off the roster in a move that saves them $7 million under the cap. The team is also expected to part ways with defensive end Robert Quinn one way or another to save nearly $13 million more in cap space.

In addition to cutting Branch, the Dolphins have also released offensive lineman Ted Larsen. That move cuts another $2.1 million from the salary cap.

Larsen started 13 games and played 81 percent of the team’s offensive snaps last season. He’s made 73 other starts across nine years in Tampa, Arizona, Chicago and Miami.

The Dolphins have four other impending free agents on the offensive line, including right tackle Ja'Wuan James, so there are sure to be more changes to come up front this offseason.