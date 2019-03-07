Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie wants to play again

Getty Images

Cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie has had a change of heart.

Rodgers-Cromartie played in seven games for the Raiders last season before posting a retirement announcement on Instagram in late October. That announcement lives on in cyberspace, but Rodgers-Cromartie feels differently about his future plans.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Rodgers-Cromartie has been reinstated from the retirement list and wants to resume his career in 2019.

Rodgers-Cromartie had eight tackles and a forced fumble for the Raiders before stepping away last season. He was with the Giants for four years before moving to Oakland and has also played in Denver, Philadelphia and Arizona over the course of an NFL career that started in 2008.