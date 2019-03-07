Eagles increasingly using sports science to evaluate players

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 7, 2019, 3:56 PM EST
The Eagles have recently been at the forefront of using data to inform their decisions. During their Super Bowl-winning 2017 season, much was made of coach Doug Pederson’s use of analytics to help with in-game decision-making like going for it on fourth down. And now the Eagles say they’re increasingly using sports science to help them make personnel decisions.

Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman said before signing a free agent or drafting a player, they’re asking the sports science department to examine everything they can about the player’s athletic potential and likelihood of staying healthy.

“We use this now for everything we do,” Roseman said of sports science, via ESPN. “Before we sign a free agent, we’ll have our sports scientists look at how the gait is of this player to see if there’s anything that may give us a heads-up on a decline. We’ll have them go to the Combine and separately look at guys. For us, we want to have as many parallel paths as possible where we’re all reaching the head and being able to make a decision. So we’re not getting the same redundant information; we’re getting information from different sources, putting it in a pot and coming out with a good outcome.”

Roseman said sports science informed the Eagles’ decision to sign receiver Alshon Jeffery to a one-year, $14 million contract in free agency in 2017, and then to give him a four-year, $52 million extension later that year. Roseman said Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie was initially hesitant to pay Jeffery that much money, before finding out that the sports science staff was confident Jeffery’s best years were ahead of him.

“When we started the process with this free agent and went over his age and his background, [Lurie] is like, ‘This doesn’t make a lot of sense. Why are we doing that?’ And I said, ‘Here’s what we think from an analytical perspective, here’s what we think from a value cap/cash perspective, and here’s our scouting perspective. Let me send you all the information, let’s get back on the phone, because this is what I’m looking at. And we got back on the phone and he said, ‘Not only am I in favor of this, but this seems like a great value,'” Roseman said. “For him to change his tune based on those three pieces of information, to me that’s the kind of person I want to work for — somebody who can get this information, look at it and make a decision based on that and not just stick to the decision he had before. And that’s kind of how we do business: Let’s make really good bets.”

The Eagles have made enough good bets that they won the Super Bowl last year and won a playoff game this year. Now they’re heading into an offseason of significant change, with not much cap space. They’ll be counting on that sports science staff to help them make more good bets.

22 responses to “Eagles increasingly using sports science to evaluate players

  4. When your GM (Roseman) making the decision has never played football at any level, of course they are using data. He will lack the “instinct” of other decision makers who have actually played the game at some level

  7. I thought everyone was already doing this? For each decision, there are millions of dollars at stake. This type of work should be standard operating procedure at this point no?

  8. It’s obviously not working because Peters has been on the decline for the last 4 years.

  9. AutonomousThinker7 says:

    March 7, 2019 at 4:17 pm

    When your GM (Roseman) making the decision has never played football at any level, of course they are using data. He will lack the “instinct” of other decision makers who have actually played the game at some level

    ————————
    John Elway 100% agrees with this.

  10. That sports science department did a bang up job assessing Wentz’s durability, didn’t they? Howie needs to stop crowing about how smart they are. Just win. In the final analysis, winning is the perfect metric to gauge football intelligence.

  11. Jeffery’s numbers have gone down after his time with his first initial couple of years with bears look it up.

  12. Fire the regional collegiate scouts! Hire team of Chinese data scientists! It needs to scale like Twitter!

    This will fail, and it will be funny.

  13. pointtwopsiistheissue says:
    March 7, 2019 at 4:15 pm
    They won a Super Bowl due to free TD’s and won a play off game due to a missed field goal, neither of which involved “ sports science “
    —–
    So. . . . . The fact that philly put up 41 on that defense, Brady not being able to catch or hold onto the ball, and pats kicker couldn’t make his fgs, you don’t think that played a part? But I bet some Pat’s fans will jump on here and tell me I’m holding onto the past. Even though they’re still here crying about it. . . . .one year later. . . .on eagles- related articles.

  14. “Chip Kelly effect. !!!”
    _____________

    Lot of truth to that. So many NFL moves are direct reactions to what immediately came before.

    The Buccaneers coaching choices post-Gruden are the textbook example. Young players coach (Morris), replaced by hard-nosed disciplinarian with no NFL experience (Schiano), replaced by somebody with decades of NFL experience (Lovie Smith) replaced by a younger guy (Koetter), now back to old experienced NFL guy (Arians). My money is they go for somebody from college after Arians because A) It would fit their cycle and B) That’s extremely popular now.

  15. If Alshon Jeffrey is value at $13 mil per year, AB should get $25+.
    Let’s not turn the Eagles into “the smartest guys in the room” off one playoff run (with some officiating help on TD catches).

  16. ariani1985 says:
    “Uhmmm, Jeffrey is made of glass! Swiiiiing and a miss!”

    bruh, AJ won the super bowl, as and EAGLE, with a torn rotator cuff, which he’d been playing with for at least 5-8 weeks maybe more!! If you had a torn rotator cuff you’d be in bed for 5-8 weeks!
    try again

  17. So, did the sports science guys also tell him that the last 2 years of that contract will most likely be a huge overpayment in terms of value as well?

    As jurgyisgod said above – stop with the “look at how smart we are” and focus on winning. If you’re NOT using data analytics to do things better, well that’s on you.

  18. Now, for the biggest question of all, is Lane Johnson having fun with this sports science?

  20. How does sport science explain why they play better for Foles insteada Wince…?

  21. As a fan, I hope the Eagles’ science is better than Ted Wells’/Roger Goddell’s science.

  22. Such analytics is more like Patriot micro-management and not the most fun way to do things!

