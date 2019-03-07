Gil Brandt weighs in on Kyler Murray controversies

Getty Images

An incoming Hall of Famer works for the NFL has taken issue with comments made earlier this week by a former G.M. who works for the NFL.

In response to Charley Casserly’s scathing critique of quarterback Kyler Murray’s Scouting Combine interviews, Gil Brandt has gone public with an opposing view.

“About this Kyler Murray situation: 1) Only 1 team put him in front of white board. 2) The questions about leadership, study habits run counter to my experience w/ Kyler, who I’ve known since he was a HS soph,” Brandt tweeted. “Have known his dad for 30 years. Honestly, it all sounds fabricated.”

That’s a damning indictment of Casserly’s report, a report that necessarily is tainted by a clear conflict of interest.

Brandt also chimed in regarding the unnamed scout who suspects that Murray somehow artificially inflated one of his most important measurables.

“And as for Kyler Murray’s height,” Brandt said, “I don’t need an anonymous scout to tell me he was shorter than what was recorded. I have my own source: me. I was there in the room when he was measured and when the bar pushed all the way down on his head he was 5-10 1/8. This is all insane.”

Murray will remove any doubt by once again being measured and weighed at his Pro Day workout, where he also will run and throw. In the end, these collateral issues won’t matter.