Jaguars re-sign Matt Overton

Getty Images

The Jaguars have a second long snapper under contract for the 2019 season.

The team announced that they have re-signed long snapper Matt Overton, who was set to become an unrestricted free agent next week. No terms of the deal were announced.

Overton played nine games for the Jaguars in 2017 after Carson Tinker tore his ACL, but wound up on injured reserve for the back end of the season due to a shoulder injury. He returned for 11 games last season after Tinker suffered another knee injury.

Jacksonville signed kicker Josh Lambo to a contract extension earlier in the offseason and 2018 seventh-round punter Logan Cooke is under contract, so figuring out which long snapper will be delivering the ball is the biggest question among the team’s specialists.