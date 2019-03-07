Jets tender Robby Anderson, nine exclusive rights free agents

Getty Images

Word was that the Jets planned to give wide receiver Robby Anderson a second-round tender as a restricted free agent and the team confirmed it on Thursday.

Anderson is now set to make $3.095 million for the 2019 season unless he reaches agreement with the Jets on a new deal or signs an offer sheet with another team. The Jets could match such an offer or they would receive a second-round pick in return for letting Anderson go.

Anderson has 155 catches for 2,280 yards and 15 touchdowns in three years as the top deep threat with the Jets.

The Jets have also tendered all nine of their exclusive rights free agents. Quarterback Davis Webb, wide receiver Deontay Burnett, running back De'Angelo Henderson, offensive lineman Ben Braden, defensive lineman Bronson Kaufusi, linebacker Frankie Luvu, linebacker Anthony Wint, cornerback Jeremy Clark and safety Doug Middleton can sign the tenders or sit out the 2019 season.