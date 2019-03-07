John Harbaugh: Nick Boyle is “best blocking tight end in the league”

Getty Images

Word of the three-year deal between the Ravens and tight end Nick Boyle leaked out before Thursday morning’s press conference officially announcing the pact and Ravens head coach John Harbaugh offered a simple explanation for the team’s interest in Boyle.

Harbaugh said that Boyle is the “best blocking tight end in the league” and having that kind of player as part of the running game is an important part of the offensive puzzle that the team is building around quarterback Lamar Jackson.

“Nick is a huge piece of our offense going forward from the standpoint of how he plays, the tone he sets, the type of player he is,” Harbaugh said.

Focusing on a tight end’s blocking prowess is a bit unusual in the current NFL and the reported $18 million payout might strike some as a lot for a player with 75 catches, 613 yards and zero touchdowns. Boyle didn’t do much other than shrug in response to those who might feel that way.

“That’s a huge thing, like ‘Oh, paying this guy a lot, and he didn’t get a touchdown.’ Whatever they want to say, they can say. It’s not hurting my feelings,” Boyle said. “I have a lot of pride in what I do. Whether it’s catching a pass or having a really key block on a certain play, I think I get the same satisfaction out of it.”

Boyle will join 2018 draft picks Mark Andrews and Hayden Hurst at tight end and the Ravens will likely turn their focus to other positions with that one well squared away for the time being.