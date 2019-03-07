Kevin Johnson expected to visit Browns

Getty Images

Cornerback Kevin Johnson lined up a visit with the Bills after being released by the Texans earlier this week and he’s set to move on to meet with another AFC club as well.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported that Johnson is set to visit with the Browns and Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com added that the visit is expected to take place on Friday.

Johnson only played one game last season because of concussions and staying healthy has been an issue throughout his NFL career. He was a first-round pick in 2015, however, and talent buys a lot of looks from teams hoping that they might benefit from improved luck in the health department.

Denzel Ward and T.J. Carrie led the Browns corners in playing time last season and are under contract for 2019 as well.