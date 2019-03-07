Kyler Murray will run, throw and get weighed and measured at Pro Day

Getty Images

Kyler Murray is ready to do everything — including getting measured again — at Oklahoma’s Pro Day.

Murray, who didn’t work out at the Scouting Combine, will run the 40-yard dash and go through a passing workout at the Pro Day, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

And Murray will also get weighed and measured again, after his surprising numbers at the Combine — a hair over 5-foot-10 and 207 pounds — led to some talk that he might have chugged water and engaged in some Mickey Abbott-style heightening at the Combine.

Murray is currently viewed as the favorite to go first overall to the Cardinals next month.