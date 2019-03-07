Packers bringing back Justin McCray

Getty Images

The Packers opened the 2018 season with Justin McCray as their starting right guard, but a shoulder injury knocked him out of the lineup after the first three games of the year.

McCray would remain on the active roster, but he’d only get two more starts before the year was out. He’ll have a chance to try for a longer run in the lineup this season.

Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports that the team has tendered McCray a $645,000 contract as an exclusive rights free agent. McCray can sign the tender or sit out the year, so he’ll be back in Green Bay as long as he’s continuing his career.

McCray signed with the Packers in 2017 after time with the Titans and in the Arena League. He played 13 games and made eight starts during his first year with the club.