Panthers owner meeting with S.C. officials next week

Getty Images

When free agency opens next week, Panthers owner David Tepper won’t be at his stadium to woo any potential signings.

He’ll be in South Carolina, hoping to land an even bigger fish.

According to Andy Shain of the Charleston Post and Courier, the Panthers owner is meeting with South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and Statehouse leaders at the Governor’s Mansion on March 13 to discuss a new team facility in York County, S.C. (which borders Charlotte).

The Panthers are planning to build and develop an off-site football complex away from Bank of America Stadium in downtown Charlotte, and are expected to put it south of the state border to take advantage of more favorable tax rates and incentives.

Many other businesses have followed that path recently, and Tepper just happened to be the honorary co-chairman of McMaster’s inaugural committee because that’s how business gets done.

The Panthers don’t plan to move the stadium from its current site, but do plan to heavily renovate it, and have started planting the seeds for some public investment in that project as well.

Tepper is the richest single owner in the NFL.