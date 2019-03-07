Raiders hold onto Daniel Carlson

Getty Images

Daniel Carlson didn’t open the 2018 season as the Raiders’ kicker, but he closed out the year in that job and he’ll have at least a shot of staying put to open the 2019 season.

Carlson was set to be an exclusive rights free agent this offseason, which means he’d be staying put as long as the Raiders tendered a contract offer. Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports they’ve done exactly that.

Carlson was a fifth-round pick by the Vikings, who cut him after he missed three kicks in a tie with the Packers. He made 16-of-17 field goals and all 18 extra points he tried in 10 games with the Raiders.

The Raiders have also tendered linebacker Jason Cabinda. Cabinda had 21 tackles in 10 games for the Raiders last season.