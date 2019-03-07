Raiders tender Jalen Richard, Daryl Worley at second-round level

Getty Images

The Raiders took care of some business on the restricted free agent front.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the team has tendered three players with contracts for the 2019 season. They used the second-round tender for running back Jalen Richard and cornerback Daryl Worley with safety Erik Harris getting the lowest tender.

Richard has played every game for the Raiders since joining the team as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He ran 55 times for 259 yards and a touchdown while tying tight end Jared Cook for the team lead in receptions with 68 catches.

Worley signed with the Raiders in April after being released by the Eagles in the wake of an arrest. He served a four-game suspension before recording 33 tackles and an interception in 10 regular season appearances.

Both players will be set to make $3.095 million unless they sign offer sheets with other teams. The Raiders can match any offers and would receive second-round picks if they chose to let the players go.

Harris would make $2.025 million under the terms of the tender. He had 49 tackles and two interceptions in 16 games last season.