Ravens call Thursday morning press conference for unnamed player re-signing

Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens called a press conference for Thursday morning to announce the re-signing of a player with head coach John Harbaugh also in attendance.

The player has not been specified and has yet to be reported elsewhere.

The highest profile free agents-to-be for Baltimore are linebackers C.J. Mosley, Za'Darius Smith and Terrell Suggs, and wide receiver John Brown.

The Ravens declined to place the franchise tag on Mosley, who has been named a Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro four times during his five seasons in Baltimore. He has 597 tackles, 8.5 sacks and six forced fumbles in his career.

Suggs is one of the most accomplished players in franchise history and could easily be the subject of the announcement as well.

Smith had a strong 2018 season with 8.5 sacks and 45 tackles as a rotational pass rusher. While he may not equate to the same tier as Mosley or Suggs, he is one of the most prominent players set to hit the market for Baltimore.

Tight ends Nick Boyle and Maxx Williams, running backs Buck Allen and Ty Montgomery, quarterback Robert Griffin III and defensive lineman Brent Urban are also unrestricted free agents for Baltimore. However, calling a press conference to announce a re-signing of any of those players would seem a bit odd.

The release of Eric Weddle on Tuesday may ultimately serve as a precursor to the upcoming contract extension. The Ravens saved $6.5 million against the salary cap by releasing Weddle, which may have provided the financial flexibility needed to complete the upcoming extension.