Ravens re-signing tight end Nick Boyle

Getty Images

While it may not be the high-profile signing some might have expected when the Ravens called a press conference today, they have retained one of their own players.

According to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, the Ravens have re-signed tight end Nick Boyle.

Boyle was among their large class of unrestricted free agents the Ravens entered the offseason with, a group which also includes C.J. Mosley, Zadarius Smith, and Terrell Suggs.

Boyle caught 23 passes for a career-high 213 yards last year, but his blocking is viewed as a huge positive, especially in the offense being installed by new coordinator Greg Roman.

Now, we’ll have to wait to see if they have something bigger up their sleeves today.