Report: Cameron Wake expected to leave Dolphins as free agent

Cameron Wake has spent 10 seasons in Miami, playing 146 games and making 98 sacks. But the defensive end likely has played his final game for the Dolphins.

Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports that multiple teams have interest in Wake as a free agent, while the Dolphins have not made a serious effort to re-sign him.

General Manager Chris Grier last week was non-committal on Wake’s future with the team.

Wake, 37, ranks second in sacks in team history and was a member of the team’s 50th Season All-Time Team. He had six sacks in 14 games last season.

The news about Wake’s likely departure is just the latest signal of a makeover in Miami. The Dolphins cut backup defensive end Andre Branch and backup guard Ted Larsen, saving more than $9 million of salary cap space.

The Dolphins are trying to trade defensive end Robert Quinn, which would save $12.9 million in cap space.