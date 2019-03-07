Report: ESPN scraps BoogerMobile

Getty Images

ESPN hasn’t announced who will replace Jason Witten on the Monday Night Football crew with play-by-play announcer Joe Tessitore and sideline reporter Lisa Salters. But the sports network has decided to scrap the BoogerMobile, the sideline crane Booger McFarland sat atop most of last season, Michael McCarthy of The Sporting News reports.

McFarland could remain a part of the Monday Night broadcast.

McFarland’s sideline high chair went away at the end of last season, with the former defensive tackle spending the last four games in the broadcast booth with Witten and Tessitore.

ESPN announced in a statement last week it would determine its MNF team in the “coming weeks.”

The sports network could move McFarland into the booth, going back to a two-man announcing team. Or it could hire Greg Olsen, Louis Riddick, Matt Hasselbeck, Rex Ryan or someone else to continue with a three-man team. Or it could hire somebody new and move on from McFarland.

The only certainty today is the BoogerMobile is no more.