Report: Giants leaning toward keeping Olivier Vernon

The Giants are leaning toward keeping linebacker Olivier Vernon, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Multiple reports last week indicated the Giants were considering an attempt to trade Vernon, so maybe the Giants didn’t get the interest they expected.

Vernon has two years remaining on his contract and will make base salaries of $15.25 million in 2019 and 2020 with cap hits of $19.5 million both years.

He moved from defensive end to outside linebacker last season.

Vernon, 28, missed five games with a high ankle sprain in 2018. He made 30 tackles and seven sacks.

He made 15 sacks in his first two seasons with the Giants after leaving the Dolphins for New York.