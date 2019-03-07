Report: Steelers nearing deal to trade Antonio Brown to Bills

Getty Images

The Antonio Brown saga appears to be over.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Pittsburgh Steelers are closing in on a deal to ship their soon-to-be former wide receiver to the Buffalo Bills.

The Steelers and Brown have been at odds ever since Brown did not play in the final game of the regular season. Brown has expressed frustration over Ben Roethlisberger and what he felt was misplaced criticism by the Steelers’ quarterback.

A meeting between Brown and Steelers owner Art Rooney came to the mutual agreement that a trade would be in the best interest of both parties.

Whether a trade to Buffalo and a pairing with quarterback Josh Allen is what Brown had in mind remains unclear.