Report: Teams approached Bears about Jordan Howard trade

The Bears were mentioned as a potential landing spot for Kareem Hunt before Hunt signed with the Browns, but their failure to land him may not stop them from making moves in their offensive backfield.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that teams approached the Bears about trading for Jordan Howard at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis last week. Per the report, the Bears were receptive enough to the overtures that discussions are “ongoing” with the start of the new league year less than a week away.

Howard is set to make $2.025 million in 2019 after accruing enough playing time to qualify for the proven performance escalators included in the current Collective Bargaining Agreement. It is the final year of the rookie deal he signed after being drafted in the fifth round of the 2016 draft.

Howard ran for at least 1,122 yards in each of his first two seasons, but finished with 950 yards while splitting time with Tarik Cohen during the 2018 campaign. Howard has not shown much as a receiver over his three NFL seasons, so a time share is likely to be in his future whether he’s in Chicago or not.