Report: Washington working on trade for Case Keenum

Getty Images

Washington and Denver are working on a trade for quarterback Case Keenum, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

The sides still have some “issues to work out,” according to Rapoport, but both sides are “motivated” to get it done. Keenum ranks as the top quarterback target for Washington based on price — his deal has offsets — and experience, per Rapoport.

The Broncos have worked to deal Keenum since acquiring Joe Flacco in a trade with the Ravens, a deal that will become official next week when the league year begins.

Washington, despite saying all the right things about backup Colt McCoy this offseason, has had a need for a starting quarterback since Alex Smith severely injured his leg last season.

Keenum, 31, went 17-13 as a full-time starter the past two seasons, one season for Minnesota and one for Denver. He threw 40 touchdowns and 22 interceptions with an 88.9 passer rating in 2017 and ’18 combined.