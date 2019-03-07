Reports: Three years, $18 million for Nick Boyle in Baltimore

Getty Images

The Ravens are set to announce a new deal with tight end Nick Boyle at a press conference on Thursday and details of his new deal have leaked out ahead of that event.

According to multiple reports, Boyle signed a three-year, $18 million deal to remain in Baltimore. The signing comes a couple of days after the Ravens visited with former Patriots tight end Dwayne Allen, who was seen as a blocking-first option to take over the kind of work that Boyle handled for the Ravens.

Whether that visit helped move Boyle and the Ravens closer to a deal is a question for that press conference, but the deal suggests that the Ravens were expecting Boyle to see a good market had he become a free agent next week. The $6 million average annual salary currently ranks 15th among NFL tight ends and Boyle’s blocking ability would have made him a fit for several clubs.

With the Boyle deal done, the Ravens may now turn their attention to other impending free agents. Linebackers C.J. Mosley, Terrell Suggs and Zadarius Smith top that list.