Robert Kraft will not appear at March 28 arraignment

A court filing from the 15th Judicial Circuit Court on Thursday indicated that Patriots owner Robert Kraft would be required to appear in court for a March 28 arraignment in Palm Beach County, Florida on solicitation charges, but Kraft’s attendance is actually not a requirement.

Kraft’s attorney Jack Goldberger will appear on Kraft’s behalf and explained that his client is not required to appear to face the misdemeanor charges. The hearing will take place the day after league meetings wrap up in Phoenix.

“This is a routine procedural hearing that the Court sets based on its schedule,’’ Goldberger said in an email to the Boston Globe. “The notice of appearance by the defendant is boilerplate, but in fact the lawyer appears for the defendant in a misdemeanor case.”

Kraft has already entered a plea of not guilty on the charges.