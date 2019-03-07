Second-round tender for Worley another odd choice from Raiders’ front office

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 7, 2019, 9:54 AM EST
Last offseason, the Eagles placed cornerback Daryl Worley on waivers after he was arrested less than a month after they acquired him. Worley cleared waivers, meaning no team in the league wanted him, even at a league-minimum salary. There was no market for him at all.

The Raiders later signed him to a one-year deal, and he played fairly well for them last year — after serving a four-game suspension and before landing on injured reserve. But Worley did not play so well that it justifies the Raiders’ odd decision to put a second-round tender on him today.

Worley is a restricted free agent, which means the Raiders just had to tender him for the right to match any offer he received, and get draft-pick compensation from a team that signed him if they chose not to match the offer. If the Raiders had put the original-round tender on Worley, they would have received a third-round draft pick from a team that signed him away. That would have been a great deal, a third-round pick for a player they got for free off waivers last year — and if they didn’t think it was a great deal, they could have just matched whatever offer Worley got. An original-round tender was all they had to put on Worley.

But for some reason, the Raiders put a second-round tender on Worley. That means they’re going to have to pay him $1 million more this season than they would have had to pay him on an original-round tender. The only reason it makes an sense to tender him at the second-round level is if they thought some team would have signed him away at the lower tender. And it’s very, very hard to imagine that would have happened.

The Raiders’ front office has made quite a few questionable decisions since Jon Gruden took over last year. This is another one. It’s great for Worley that he’ll make $1 million more than he otherwise would have, but it’s hard to understand why the Raiders, with so many holes at so many positions, were willing to throw away $1 million worth of cap space.

16 responses to “Second-round tender for Worley another odd choice from Raiders’ front office

  1. Since I follow the Raiders pretty closely, I can tell you Paul Guenther and the Raiders defensive coaching staff absolutely love Worley. I don’t quite get it myself, but there it is.

    My guess is they wanted to make 100% sure some CB needy team didn’t lose their minds and try to snake him and financially reward him for his play. Al Davis used to do the same thing. Whether that’s a good thing or not, I leave to you.

    Anyway, the Raiders have plenty of cap space and there’s no way $1 million is gonna affect their ability to sign anyone they want. If they want to toss a favored player a bone, that’s their business.

  2. If the Raiders had been the team with Corey Coleman on the roster (originally a first round pick), they probably would have put the more expensive 2nd round tender on him instead of the cheaper original round tender (which would have been granted 1st round protection). Oops!

  4. Well that goes logically with tomorrow’s announcement that they traded a 1st for AB and gave him a new 4 year 75M fully guaranteed contract to make him happy……as per their logic goes.

  5. i don’t think it was as much they thought someone might give a 3rd for him… it was they needed to make sure no one did that… Worley ended up being the only decent CB on the team last year… the raiders can’t afford to let him go at any price, and so they went to a level that they know no team would even remotely look at him… i think it was a decent business decision to make sure your best corner from 2018 (low bar) is still on the team next season.

  6. Worley sucks. He got burned alot last season. He’s ranked #106 at his position by PFF. What’s even weirder is the number of my fellow Raider fans who think he’s good. I argued with a few guys the other day about him.

  7. I love PFT but I disagree with the view in this article.

    At the very low ends of the roster, we have a team with a ton of salary-cap space who has decided that Worley (which the article states) played well for them last year and that they would like to keep him around. A year can make a difference. Just because you got a player on waivers last year doesn’t mean that, after playing fairly well for you, there will now be no interest in him if you let him test the market. Is it really unfathomable that some other team might offer Worley 1 year, $3 million, for example?

    I agree the Raiders have made a lot of questionable moves since Jon Gruden came in and I would be very concerned about the continuation of that in the coming years. But keeping a low-priced player that you like on your roster at the cost of only 1 million additional dollars doesn’t seem like a bad idea to me at all. Especially when you already have a ton of salary-cap space.

  8. $3M contract for a starting CB doesn’t seem crazy? Letting him go with no replacement is.

    The only reason he went unclaimed last season is he was facing a 4 game suspension. He served his time and actually played pretty well last season and is only 24 years old.

  10. Decent CB, who played well and is liked by the coaching staff, gets a cheap deal from a team that needs some cohesion and is flush with cap space.

    I don’t see the problem.

  13. Mayock drools over too many players during draft weekend. This will likely mean he’s no drooling over players he’s overrating during those draft weekends, simply because they are now Raiders.

    FAIL

  14. Daryl worley is a good #2/3 CB. I mean anyone will get burned of hes got to cover a wr for 10secs like alot of our secondary had to last season. Hes a sure tackler, and has size to break up passes and help in the run game (6’1 210). I like the safe move. We need some continuity going into year 2 of the gruden purge. Plenty of teams wouldve took a cheap flyer on this guy after a season of him staying out of trouble. I like what gruden is doing.

  15. “but it’s hard to understand why the Raiders, with so many holes at so many positions, were willing to throw away $1 million worth of cap space.”
    ====================

    So it’s better to lose a decent player for barely an extra $1m and CREATE another hole to fill up????

  16. Must’ve forgot about Gareon Conley…

    edicurt says:
    March 7, 2019 at 10:05 am
