Shawn Oakman hoping to play in the NFL after sexual assault acquittal

Getty Images

After an excellent season at Baylor in 2014, Shawn Oakman was viewed as a future first-round draft pick. After a less successful season in 2015 and a mediocre performance at the 2016 Scouting Combine, his stock had fallen, and when he was accused of rape shortly before the NFL draft, no team would even consider him as an undrafted free agent.

Three years later, that sexual assault case finally went to trial, and Oakman was acquitted. Now he says he’s hoping for a chance in the NFL.

“I think God will set the right path for me but I don’t feel like I have to beg for anything, it’s not a begging matter. I don’t want anybody to hand me anything. I want to earn it and everything I get. I want to play football at the highest level and just really finally get my chance,” Oakman told KWTX.

The 6-foot-9 Oakman said he is in good shape and currently weighs 267 pounds, a bit less than when he was an All-Big 12 defensive end with 11 sacks in 2014. Oakman is probably a long shot to ever play in the NFL, but he may now get the chance he did not get three years ago.