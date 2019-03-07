Steelers sign Ramon Foster, Maurkice Pouncey to extensions

Getty Images

The Steelers are keeping their offensive line intact, signing center Maurkice Pouncey and guard Ramon Foster to extensions, the team announced Thursday.

Pouncey agreed to a three-year, $29 million deal, according to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, with Foster’s a two-year, $8.25 million contract.

Pouncey, 29, has become one of the NFL’s top centers since the Steelers drafted him in the first round in 2010. He has made seven Pro Bowls and twice has earned All-Pro honors.

He had one year remaining on his deal, with a $7 million base salary and a $7.951 million salary cap hit for 2019.

Foster, 33, was scheduled to become a free agent after 10 seasons in Pittsburgh. He has started all but nine games over the past eight seasons.

“It’s good to have it over with,” Foster said, via the team website. “The Steelers have been our home for over a decade now. It’s awesome to be able to extend my career there, also my family. It’s always been a second home to us. We are excited. When we started talking we got it done quick because both sides wanted to get it done. It’s definitely a relief.”