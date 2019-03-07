Thursday’s PFTOT delves into OBJ-to-Cleveland rumors

Getty Images

A crazy rumor has emerged recently linking receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to the Browns.

Yes, the Browns.

Simms and I love the idea, and we spent some time talking about what it would mean, and what it would take to get it done, during Thursday’s edition of PFTOT, the online-only appendage to PFT Live.

Check it out in the attached video, and share your thoughts on whether the Browns should do it, whether Beckham should want it, whether the Giants should want to do it, and what the Giants should get for him, if they were to do it.

Other topics were discussed. To find out what they were, watch the thing, why don’t you?