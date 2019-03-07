Titans’ pursuit of Antonio Brown appears over

Getty Images

The Titans “seriously contemplated” making a move for Antonio Brown, Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com reports, but Tennessee now is out of the running for the Steelers receiver.

Washington and the Saints also are out of trade talks with the Steelers for the disgruntled player, Dianna Russini of ESPN reports.

Previous reports ruled out the Cardinals, Jets and Broncos.

The Raiders, though, apparently remain interested, and, with three first-round draft picks, could make a deal work.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported earlier this week the Steelers hoped to have a deal completed by Friday.

Brown, 30, has seven Pro Bowl honors and four times has earned All-Pro.

Meanwhile, the Titans’ search for a top-flight receiver continues. They were involved in trade talks for Amari Cooper at the trade deadline last season.

They used the fifth overall choice on Corey Davis in 2017. He has 99 receptions for 1,266 yards and four touchdowns in 27 career games.