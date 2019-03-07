Titans sign Brett Kern to extension

Getty Images

The Titans announced they have agreed to terms on a multi-year contract extension with punter Brett Kern. The deal is for four years and $12.55 million, with Kern getting $2.2 million to sign, according to multiple reports.

Kern had one year remaining on his contract.

He earned Pro Bowl honors for the second consecutive year after posting the second-best net average in team history at 41.7 yards.

In 2017, Kern set team records for gross average (49.7) and net average (44.6). He was second-team All-Pro after that season.

Kern, whom the Titans claimed off waivers from Denver in 2009, owns franchise records for career gross average (45.8) and net average (40.5).