Torrey Smith remains with Panthers

Torrey Smith will spend another season in Carolina.

The Panthers exercised their option on Smith and he will be back for the 2019 season, a league source tells PFT.

A nine-year veteran wide receiver, Smith had a career-worst season in 2018, catching just 17 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns. He may have lost a step, but the Panthers still think the 30-year-old Smith can contribute something to their offense.

Smith is in the third and final season of a three-year, $15 million contract he signed with the Eagles in 2017. The Panthers acquired that contract when they traded cornerback Daryl Worley to the Eagles in exchange for Smith last year. Smith will make a base salary of $5 million this year.