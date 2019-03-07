Washington gets Case Keenum in swap of late-round picks

Getty Images

Washington didn’t have to give up much to get quarterback Case Keenum. It sent a sixth-rounder to Denver in 2020, with Washington getting the Broncos’ seventh-rounder in 2020, Mike Klis of Denver’s 9News reports.

Keenum got a reworked contract, with the Broncos paying him a $500,000 restructure bonus and $3.5 million of his $7 million guaranteed salary, according to Klis. Keenum is scheduled to make $18 million in base salary this season.

The deal becomes official Wednesday when the league year begins.

Keenum, 31, will compete with Colt McCoy for the starting job in Washington.

He became expendable in Denver after the Broncos acquired Joe Flacco in a trade with Baltimore. Keenum spent only one season with the Broncos, going 6-10 with 18 touchdowns, 15 interceptions and an 81.2 passer rating.