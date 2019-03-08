Anthony Lynn: Kyler Murray was impressive in Chargers interview

Getty Images

Although NFL Network quoted anonymous sources bad-mouthing Kyler Murray’s performance in meetings at the Scouting Combine, one head coach who met with Murray is putting his name behind a positive assessment.

The Chargers were one of the 10 teams that met with Murray, and coach Anthony Lynn told Jim Trotter of NFL Media that Murray was “impressive”, “sharp” and had great recall when diagramming plays at the white board.

That’s quite a different assessment than the ones Trotter’s NFL Media colleague Charley Casserly passed along. Casserly quoted unnamed sources saying Murray had a disastrous performance in his interviews.

The Chargers have the 28th pick in the draft and are highly unlikely to draft Murray, who is currently the favorite to go first overall. The Chargers aren’t likely to draft Murray, but they’re still looking into him, and liking what they’re seeing.