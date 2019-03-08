Antonio Brown says he’ll announce his new team in a “little bit”

Getty Images

Mr. Big Chest is back.

In his first exercise video posted since the one in which he announced his new nickname, Steelers receiver Antonio Brown has a message for the masses.

“I’m gonna announce my new team in like a little bit, all right?” Brown says.

Before he makes that proclamation, someone else points out that Brown is already wearing his “black and gray,” which obviously would put the Raiders in play.

However it plays out, Mr. Big Chest has just written a fairly big check. We’ll see if he honors it.