Bengals place second-round tender on Trey Hopkins

The Bengals announced they extended tender offers to five players whose contracts are set to expire on Wednesday when NFL free agency begins.

Cincinnati issued offensive lineman Trey Hopkins a second-round tender. That will allow the Bengals to match any offer the restricted free agent gets from another team, or they will get a second-round draft pick if they decline.

The deadline for signing a restricted free agent is April 19.

Hopkins, 26, started 12 games at right guard in 2017. He played center, right guard and left guard last season, appearing in 16 games with nine starts.

Cornerback Tony McRae, offensive guard Alex Redmond, defensive tackle Josh Tupou and safety Brandon Wilson — all third-year players in 2019 — received tenders that assure the Bengals will retain their exclusive NFL rights for the upcoming season.