Bill Polian “retires” from ESPN

Getty Images

Hall of Fame G.M. Bill Polian is moving on to the next phase of his career.

Polian has retired from ESPN. The network announced the development on Friday.

The headline of the announcement from ESPN calls it a retirement. The quote from Polian suggests that he isn’t retiring.

“After talking it over with my family, we decided now is the right time to finish this chapter in my career,” Polian said in the release from ESPN.

Polian joined ESPN in 2012, after being fired by the Colts. In 2018, he co-founded the Alliance of American Football.

The 76-year-old Polian began his career as a scout with the Chiefs in 1978. He spent time in the CFL and USFL before joining the Bills in 1984, becoming the team’s G.M. in 1986, and later serving as G.M. of the Panthers and Colts.