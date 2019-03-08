Brad Childress expected to join Bears staff

Getty Images

Former Vikings head coach Brad Childress stepped away from a job in the AAF to spend more time with his family.

Apparently, he’s ready to get back to work.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Childress is expected to join the Bears in an “assistant/consultant role.”

The 62-year-old Childress is close with Bears head coach Matt Nagy from their days together on the Chiefs staff, and lends some experience to Nagy’s staff, along with some NFC North background which will add a layer of interest to the job. He was at the Scouting Combine with the Bears head coach, so the work has apparently begun.