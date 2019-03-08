Brandon Beane: We’re moving on from Antonio Brown talks

Getty Images

A Thursday night report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Media that the Bills and Steelers were close to agreement on a trade sending wide receiver Antonio Brown to Buffalo drew multiple responses saying that a deal was not imminent.

One of those responses came from PFT as a league source told us a deal is “not even close,” but Rapoport isn’t backing off the report. He told Mike Florio in a text that the deal is “going through” and posted something similar on Twitter a short time later.

According to Bills General Manager Brandon Beane, however, there will be no trade involving the wideout.

“We inquired about Antonio Brown on Tuesday, and kept talks open with the Steelers,” Beane said, via Adam Schefter of ESPN. “We had positive discussions, but ultimately it didn’t make sense for either side. As great a player as Antonio Brown is, we have moved on and our focus is on free agency.”

Rapoport’s latest report said the two teams were “close on compensation” while also acknowledging a major sticking point that will hang over any conversation about a Brown trade.

That sticking point is Brown himself and the ability he has to put the kibosh on any trade by refusing to report to a team acquiring him from Pittsburgh. We’ve heard that Brown wants more guaranteed money and a winning situation at various points over the last few months and he said in an interview that he’d walk away from football rather than play for a team that isn’t “going to play by my rules.”

Whether that’s what caused things to break down with the Bills is unclear, but it does seem we can cross Buffalo off the list of possible landing spots for the wideout.