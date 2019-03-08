Broncos convert Brendan Langley from cornerback to wide receiver

Getty Images

The Broncos selected Brendan Langley in the third round of the 2017 draft because they liked the way he played cornerback while in college at Lamar, but his chances of sticking with the team will come down to how well he plays a different position.

Langley played 11 games as a rookie, but failed to make the team out of training camp last year and landed on the practice squad. He stayed there even though injuries had the Broncos grabbing any cornerback they could find and finally got on the field for five game in the late part of the season.

In between, Langley did scout team work as a wide receiver and that went well enough that he’s trying to make a full-time position switch. He said he spoke to General Manager John Elway about the move and Elway signed off on it.

“Mr. Elway and I had a conversation about it at the exit meetings,’’ Langley said, via KUSA. “I asked him about the idea and his response to me was, “I was going to ask you the same thing. You’ve been great on scout team, let’s see what you can do.’’’

Langley played receiver in high school and saw occasional snaps there in college, but that’s a big difference from doing it in the NFL. Given how little traction he gained at corner, though, the position switch may be his best shot at a lasting professional career.