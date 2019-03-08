Broncos propose fourth-and-15 play in lieu of onside kick

March 8, 2019
The Broncos have proposed an alternative to the onside kick, using the Alliance of American Football’s rule as a template.

Denver’s playing proposal would allow a team trailing in the game an opportunity to maintain possession of the ball after scoring. The NFL did not provide specifics, but Kevin Seifert of ESPN reports that it would entail a team converting a fourth-and-15 play from its own 35-yard line.

The Broncos’ proposal allows a team only one chance at converting it per game, according to Seifert.

It would give teams a better chance at keeping the ball than with an onside kick, though the odds likely would remain under 50 percent.

The AAF’s version of the rule allows a team trailing by 17 or more points at any point in the game or a team trailing by any amount with fewer than five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter the option to try to convert a fourth-and-12 play from its own 28. If the team gains 12 or more yards on that one play, it keeps possession. If it doesn’t, the other team takes possession.

Denver’s proposal was one of nine the league’s Competition Committee is considering. The Competition Committee then decides which, if any, to endorse.

8 responses to “Broncos propose fourth-and-15 play in lieu of onside kick

  1. I like this idea. Chances are heck a lot better than the onside kick currently. What’s the sense of having an onside kick if the chances are less than 10% to recover?

  2. Of course they did. These losers and their fans are always playing from behind so they need any advantage they can get

  4. The onside kicks converted last year were almost nonexistent after the kickoff rule change.
    The new rules have made it near impossible, and it makes the end game less intriguing. I don’t understand only being able to try it once a game though. If a team is more than 16 points down later in the 4th quarter they would need two successful attempts to have a comeback.

  5. And what happens if there is defensive holding prior to the throw on an incomplete pass? First down? Or a bang-bang play that has a non call similar to the Saints/Rams? Or a bad call?

    I like the onside kick. Leave it be.

  6. I can dig it, it’s almost impossible an onside kick now because defenders aren’t allowed head start any more. Give teams mounting a comeback a chance.

  7. This Bronco fan is embarrassed by this suggestion.

    It should be much more difficult than that to steal a last minute victory.

    Besides it lends more emphasis to the passing game which is already too prominent in the game.

