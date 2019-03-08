Browns tender Rashard Higgins, Trevon Coley and Jermaine Whitehead

Getty Images

The Browns made it clear that they want to keep wide receiver Rashard Higgins in Cleveland by opening up talks about a contract extension, but those talks haven’t borne fruit so they took a step toward ensuring his 2019 return in the interim.

The team announced that they have tendered Higgins as a restricted free agent. The team did not announce the level of the tender.

Higgins caught 39 passes for 572 yards and four touchdowns during the 2018 season. He joined the Browns as a fifth-round pick in 2016.

The Browns also announced that they have tendered contracts to a pair of exclusive rights free agents. Defensive tackle Trevon Coley had 2.5 sacks while starting 29 games over the last two seasons. Defensive back Jermaine Whitehead joined the team as a waiver claim from the Packers last year and spent most of his time on special teams.