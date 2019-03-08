Cardinals cut Mike Glennon, Antoine Bethea

Getty Images

The Cardinals are saving some cap space by getting rid of a couple of veterans.

Backup quarterback Mike Glennon and safety Antoine Bethea were both released, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

Those moves are no surprise: Glennon would have been due $3 million this season, and he hasn’t done anything to indicate he’s worth more than the league minimum. Bethea was due more than $4 million and he’ll be 35 in June.

Whether Josh Rosen is the starter or they draft Kyler Murray, the Cardinals will probably be looking to sign a backup quarterback. But it won’t be Glennon.