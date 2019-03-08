Cardinals tender Ricky Seals-Jones, among others

Getty Images

The Cardinals tendered exclusive rights free agent Ricky Seals-Jones on Friday, the team announced. They expect the tight end to play a big role in Kliff Kingsbury’s offense.

Kingsbury recruited Seals-Jones to Texas A&M when he was the offensive coordinator of the Aggies, though Kingsbury left for the head coaching job at Texas Tech before Seals-Jones enrolled.

Seals-Jones, 23, made 34 catches for 343 yards and a touchdown last season.

The Cardinals also announced the signing of backup running back D.J. Foster to a one-year deal. Foster missed all of the 2018 season after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament in a preseason game.

The team also extended tender offers to two other exclusive rights free agents — offensive guard Jeremy Vujnovich and tight end Darrell Daniels.

The Cardinals did not tender offers to two other exclusive rights free agents — center Daniel Munyer and defensive lineman Zach Moore — and they will become unrestricted.