Carlos Hyde to visit the Chiefs

Getty Images

The Jaguars have given running back Carlos Hyde a head start on free agency, and he’s going to take advantage of it.

Hyde will visit the Chiefs on Saturday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Damien Williams became the top option in Kansas City after the late November release of Kareem Hunt. Hyde would serve as a complement to Williams, who pounded the Colts for 129 yards in a divisional-round win.

Hyde, a second-round pick of the 49ers in 2014, signed with the Browns last year. In October, Cleveland traded Hyde to the Jaguars for a fifth-round pick. Jacksonville released Hyde on Friday, after a failed effort to trade his contract.

In five NFL seasons, Hyde has 3,300 rushing yards and 4.0 yard per carry.