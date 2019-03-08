Chiefs propose major changes to overtime

Posted by Mike Florio on March 8, 2019, 8:34 PM EST
Getty Images

Last week, Kansas City G.M. Brett Veach hinted that the Chiefs would be proposing a significant change to the overtime rules, one that would have given the Chiefs an opportunity to possess the ball after New England scored a touchdown on the first drive of overtime in the AFC Championship. As it turns out, the Chiefs are proposing much more than that.

The NFL has unveiled the rules changes proposed by the clubs, and the Chiefs have suggested three changes to overtime.

First, both teams would have an opportunity to possess the ball at least once in overtime, even if the first team to possess the ball in overtime scores a touchdown.

Second, overtime would be eliminated for the preseason.

Third, the overtime coin toss would be eliminated, and the team that wins the initial coin toss would have the option to kick or receive, or to select which goal to defend.

The fact that the Chiefs have proposed these rule changes means that the Competition Committee has decided not to do so, which will make it harder as a practical matter to muster the 24 necessary votes from the 32 teams. But each of these changes make plenty of sense.

The first proposal could lead to more regular-season ties, but it would definitely provide a more equitable approach to postseason overtime. Perhaps the better approach would be to keep the current rules in place for regular-season games, or perhaps revert to sudden death. For the postseason, it’s definitely more fair to give both teams a chance to possess the ball.

The issue first emerged nine years ago, when a first-drive field goal gave the Saints a berth in the Super Bowl, over the Vikings. After adopting in March 2010 a rule that guarantees a possession for the team that kicked off to start overtime if the receiving team scores a field goal in postseason games, the league extended the rule in May of that year to the regular season.

Super Bowl LI ended with the Patriots winning the coin toss to start overtime and scoring a first-drive touchdown. That didn’t prompt any push to change the rules, however. Two years later, New England’s ability to drive the length of the field and to score a touchdown while keeping the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes from getting a chance to match or beat the touchdown raised questions about the fairness of the approach.

The questions emerged for good reasons; the current rule isn’t fair to the team that loses the toss of a coin. And those who would shout “play defense!” are essentially the same who consistently complain about rules changes that have made it easier for offenses to move the ball. Given that the playing field is indeed tilted toward the offense, a touchdown drive to open overtime shouldn’t end the game — especially in the playoffs.

Permalink 28 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

28 responses to “Chiefs propose major changes to overtime

  4. Once a team knows it must score a touchdown to extend the game it changes the game. It could be 4th and goal from your own one and you would go for it. This game is about three downs and punt on your side of the 50. Until you can fix that forget it.

  5. Waaaaaaahhhhh. We lost to the Patriots let’s change the rules. Waaaaaaahhhhh

    Let’s implement rule changes that would have benefited us in that game.

    Waaaahhhhh

  6. I like both teams get a chance to possess the ball. You are relying on a coin flip going your way with the way the rules are skewed in favor of the offense today.

  7. Instead of giving the team who won the initial coin toss to start the game they should give the team the ball with the least amount of penalties.

  9. What the Chiefs should have done was put a helmet and some shoulder pads on that #63 in the photo, Willie Lanier. Then they would have stopped the Patriots.

  12. Right. You just want the rules changed because a team you hate won and the team you slobber over lost. Lousy reason to change a rule. They should have kept it the way they had it before. First team that scores wins. Crying starts in 5,4,3,2,1

  15. How come every team that loses to the Pats wants to change the rules? It doesn’t matter. They will beat you no matter what the rules. And, Andy, can you at least pretend to care when your defense is on the field. Get your head out of the play sheet and be a HEAD coach, not an O coordinator.

  16. Good grief. Can you just play a little defense??? The Rams did in the nfc title game overtime and found a way to win.

  17. Reid: Let’s kick a field goal for overtime instead of trying to win now, nothing could go wrong.
    Overtime: *goes wrong*
    Reid: Well this doesn’t seem fair.

  19. What happens if both teams score a TD in their first possession? Are back to square one again?

  20. we lost waaaaa. lets preemptively try to ruin the tension of overtime by giving teams with defenses that dont belong on an nfl field enough chances to try and stick with well balanced teams. waaaaaa

  21. What a bunch of sore losers!! Maybe they should have stopped the Pats on THREE different third and tens!!!
    The Saints had the ball first, yet they ended up losing!! Imagine that. The Rams has the nerve to play defense!!

  22. I’ve said for years and years that OT should be one 10 minute period, instead of all these overly-complicated things they try and propose.

  23. The questions emerged for good reasons; the current rule isn’t fair to the team that loses the toss of a coin. And those who would shout “play defense!” are essentially the same who consistently complain about rules changes that have made it easier for offenses to move the ball.
    ————-/
    Ok fine Florio, how about play better in the first half then. 32 net yards, 3 first downs, 0 points.

    Or go for two once in 2 nd half since offense are unstoppable.

  24. oh stop already. andy reid aka time clock manager and 2nd half adjuster genius is crying unfair??? try using a time out when your defense is being shoved up and down the field maybe to regroup and adjust

  28. How often is OT determined in the first possession anyway?

    I mean, literally the only two they ever cite are Patriot playoff drives …

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!