Colts tender Marcus Johnson

The Colts traded for wide receiver Marcus Johnson just before the start of last season, but they’ll have him for the entire offseason this year.

Stephen Holder of TheAthletic.com reports that the team has tendered Johnson a contract as an exclusive rights free agent. Johnson can sign that tender and play for the Colts or sit out this season.

The trade sending Johnson to Indy was the second involving the wideout last year. He was sent to Seattle in the deal that brought Michael Bennett to the Eagles and Johnson played for Colts head coach Frank Reich when both men were in Philadelphia.

Johnson had six catches for 102 yards and a touchdown in six games last year before heading to injured reserve with an ankle injury.